Christina Haack May Be Engaged Again Just 3 Months After Her Divorce From Ant Anstead

Fans are speculating that Christina Haak and Joshua Hall are engaged after the Flip or Flop star was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The New York Post’s Page Six obtained photos of the HGTV star and her new beau in San Diego, California, where the couple was spotted standing on a balcony together. In the photos, which were published on Wednesday, September 15, Haack can be seen resting her left hand on the ledge, showing off what looked to be an engagement ring on that finger. While neither Haack nor Hall has responded to the report, fans are already speculating that they’ll be hearing wedding bells soon.

After all, this isn’t the first time that the home improvement star, 38, has sparked engagement rumors with Hall, 40. In August, Haack posted a photo on Instagram in which fans could see a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The flick, which featured Haack posing on a boat with Hall and his mother, was quickly deleted and replaced with a similar shot, in which the ring could no longer be seen.

Haack, who started dating Hall in July, went Instagram official with the realtor the same month. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she captioned a post at the time. “I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”

In her post, the Christina on the Coast star went on to defend Hall amid tabloid reports comparing their relationship to her previous marriages. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” she wrote. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

Prior to her relationship with Hall, Haack was married to Ant Anstead, a British TV show host and motor specialist. The exes, who were married from 2018 to 2020, share a son named Hudson London, who was born in 2019. Haack was also married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two kids: a daughter, Taylor, who was born in 2010, and a son, Brayden, who was born in 2015.