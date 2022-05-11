Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’

Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game.

In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in a heated conversation with Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, as the two are separated by Brayden’s soccer coach. “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward,” a representative for Christina told The Daily Mail after the photographs went viral.

However, it seems like all is still not good between the El Moussas and Halls. A source told Us Weekly on May 11, 2022, that Christina and Heather have had “tension” long before their fight at Brayden’s soccer game. “There’s been tension between Christina and Heather for quite some time now,” the insider said. “They usually remain distant from each other.” According to the source, Christina—who also shares 11-year-old daughter Taylor with Tarek—typically communicates with her ex-husband about their kids due to her “animosity” toward Heather. “Christina normally just talks to Tarek when it comes to the kids,” the insider said. “She’s accepting of Heather taking on the role of stepmom but has this animosity toward her.” The source continued, “The whole soccer game incident just proved to everybody that [Christina and Heather] don’t get along. Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.”

An insider also confirmed to E! News that Brayden’s soccer game wasn’t the first time Christina and Heather have had issues with each other, which stem from their disagreement over how to parent Christina’s kids with Tarek. “Heather and Christina haven’t been getting along lately and there’s been overall tension between both couples,” the source said. “Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn’t feel like she gets enough respect from Christina…[She] does a lot for the kids.” After the heated soccer game exchange, the source noted that Christina, Heather, Tarek and Joshua are “hoping the worst is behind them.”

The soccer game also came just a day before Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy. In an Instagram post, Christina—who also shares 2-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Antead—revealed that she spent Mother’s Day in the hospital with her son. “Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning,” she captioned a photo of Brayden in a hospital bed. “Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone. 🤍”Flip or Flop is available to stream on Discovery Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.