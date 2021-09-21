We Finally Know What Christina Haack’s $200K Engagement Ring Looks Like After She Deleted Her 1st Photos of It

These photos of Christina Haack’s engagement ring from Joshua Hall were a long time coming! In the days leading up to her engagement announcement, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted wearing the diamond on her left ring finger by paparazzi—and she even appeared to accidentally post (and later delete) photos of herself wearing the ring on Instagram in recent weeks. But now we finally know exactly what Christina’s engagement ring looks like, and of course, it’s gorgeous.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, confirmed the news of her engagement to realtor Joshua Hall on Monday, September 20 with a post on Instagram. The photos, which you can see below, featured Christina and Joshua out to dinner, with the final photo in the set showing off her 5-carat diamond ring—which is reportedly valued at a whopping $200,000. The HGTV host also tagged the ring’s creator, Benny Hayoun, in the flick. Hayoun opened up about the process of making Christina’s ring to Page Six, telling the site that her fiancé knew exactly the kind of ring he wanted for his future bride.

“He had in his brain all of what he wanted to do,” Hayoun told the publication in a report published on Tuesday, September 21. “It took me four or five days to make it happen because he insisted on making it by hand, meaning there’s no wax, no computer programming involved.” The jeweler instead chose to deliver a more raw design. “With the computer, everything is made to perfection,” he explained, yet Joshua wanted something less “flashy” and more “real.”

According to Page Six, the jeweler has been friends with Christina for 20 years, meaning he had a special perspective on her “off the beat” style. Thankfully, Joshua’s fiancée couldn’t be happier with his design. “She absolutely loved it, and thank God she loved it,” he said. “We men think we know exactly what women want, especially with the ring. I was pleasantly surprised, she loved it.”

Prior to her engagement with Joshua, Christina was married to British TV show host and motor specialist Ant Anstead. The former couple, who were married from 2018 to 2020, share a son named Hudson London, who was born in 2019. Christina was also married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The stars share two kids: a daughter, Taylor, who was born in 2010, and a son, Brayden, who was born in 2015.

Christina’s future nuptials with Joshua would mark her third marriage thus far. While it’s unclear how soon the pair are planning to tie the knot, it’s clear that they’re enjoying every moment together. Just one day before the HGTV personality confirmed the news of her engagement, she took to Instagram to celebrate Joshua on his birthday. “You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection,” she wrote at the time. “It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh.” Congrats to the happy couple!