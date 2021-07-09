Christina Haack Just Responded to Claims Her New BF Is Just ‘Another Relationship’ Like Tarek & Ant

New man. Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall, is her first public relationship since her divorces from ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.

News broke of Haack’s new relationship in July 2021 when the Flip or Flop star was photographed with Hall at LAX Airport ahead of her 38th birthday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two “have been dating for a few months.” The photos came less than a month after reports that Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was dating Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.

“He’s excited about life and excited in general,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on.”

Haack was married to Anstead, a British TV show host and motor specialist, from 2018 to 2020. They share a son named Hudson London, who was born in 2019. Before her marriage to Anstead, Haack was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two kids: a daughter named Taylor, who was born in 2010, and a son named Brayden, who was born in 2015.

In an Instagram post in July 2021, Haack responded to claims that her romance with Hall is just “another relationship” like El Moussa and Anstead. ” I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions,” she captioned a photo of her and Hall at the beach. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. ❤️✈️ So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

She also denied that she wanted to be photographed with Hall. “When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking – And not for me but for him,” she wrote. “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree. False narratives being thrown around left and right. They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone who is in your inner and outside circle looking for dirt and drama. That’s partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus.”

So who is Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall? Read on for what we know about the HGTV personality’s new relationship after her two divorces.

Who is Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall?

Who is Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall? Well, like Haack, Hall is also in the real estate business. He’s worked as a real estate agent at Spyglass Reality in Texas since December 2020. Though he works in Texas, Hall is from California like his girlfriend. He grew up in Southern California at attended Quarts Hill High School in Lancaster in 1999. After graduation, he studied at Santa Monica College before moving to Austin, Texas.

Prior to his real estate career, Hall worked as a police officer. He became a cop when he was 21 years old but retired 16 years later due to injuries. Hall’s sister, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall, also have ties to reality TV like his girlfriend. Stacie is best known as Stacie the Bartender on seasons 5 and 6 of The Hills. She was also a bridesmaid in Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s 2014 televised wedding. Jessica, for her part, is the best friend of E! star Kendra Wilkinson and has starred in shows like Kendra and Kendra on Top. Jessica has also worked as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal, as well as made appearances on The Hills.

But perhaps the most interesting detail about Hall’s family is that his sister, Jessica, is the best friend of Haack’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s fiancee Heather Rae Young. Young and Hall even hosted a podcast together titled “Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young.”

Like Haack, Hall has also been married before. He married a woman named Chelsea in August 2016. The couple moved to Austin together the year after they married, and they both still live in the area after their split, according to Us Weekly.

How did Christina Haack and Joshua Hall meet?

So how did Christina Haack and Joshua Hall meet? Well, according to a source for Us Weekly, the two“briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference” while Haack was “still with Ant.” The couple “reconnected this spring in Tennessee,” which Haack confirmed in an Instagram post in July 2021.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she wrote. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So called “fame” provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”