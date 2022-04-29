Christina Just Responded to Ant Claiming She Only Sees Their Son 9 Days a Month—She’s ‘Deeply’ Saddened

Devastated. Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s custody battle keeps on going. The Flip or Flop star revealed her true feelings after her ex-husband tried to file for emergency full custody.

Anstead requested full custody of their son, Hudson, 2, on April 28, 2022. The Celebrity IOU Joyride star claimed that Haack’s lack of care for their child resulted in the filing. He noted in the legal documents that Haack spent less than 10 days per month with their son over the last 20 months. He also stated that a nasty sunburn “that was so bad it left him crying in pain” had further proved that Haack was unfit to be around their child.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Haack told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 28. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

On the same day as Anstead’s filing, the California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied the host’s ex parte application since he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child. The court also claimed that Anstead didn’t give Hall enough notice. The hearing for custody is set to be on June 28, 2022.

Haack was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2020. The ex-couple married in Newport Beach, California, in a surprise wedding. They announced their separation on an Instagram post two yers later: “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Haack said in September 2020. ​​In early April 2021, the real estate investor sold the $6 million Newport Beach, California home she and Anstead shared together. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021. Anstead is currently in a relationship with Renée Zellweger, and Haack is currently married to Josh Hall.

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Discovery Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.