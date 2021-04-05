Christina Is Selling Her $6M House With Ant Anstead 4 Months After Filing For Divorce

Less than a year after their split, Christina and Ant Anstead‘s house is officially up for sale. The Newport Beach, California home was listed by the Christina on the Coast Star in early April.

People confirmed the house was for sale on Monday, April 5, after it was listed with realtor Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties on April 4. In the listing, Christina Haack’s (formerly Anstead)—property is described as a “Hampton-style home” that is the “epitome of approachable luxury,” which makes sense coming from an HGTV star! The 4,804-square-foot home comes with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a “commercial-grade” kitchen, and a “sprawling half-acre” backyard—and it’s listed for the price of $6 million.

The property, which was designed by Haack, was the first home she and Anstead purchased as a couple. Their home appeared for the first time on Haack’s real-estate and house-flipping show, Christina on the Coast, in 2019.

“I’m speechless,” Anstead said in a clip at the time, to which Haack replied, “It truly is amazing.” Anstead later added how much he enjoyed spending time as a family in the home: “I love when we’re all here together with our noise, our mess, our family,” he noted, as per People.

Anstead and Haack welcomed their son Hudson in 2019, less than a year after they got married in December 2018. Anstead also has two children from his previous marriage, daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14. Haack, meanwhile, shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa. This blended family enjoyed their suburban Newport Beach home for just a couple of years before Haack and Anstead announced they were separating in September 2020.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Haack wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” By November 2020, Haack officially filed for divorce and for joint custody of her and Anstead’s son Hudson.