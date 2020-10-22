Christina Anstead Says She’s Avoiding All the ‘Nonsense’ Amid Her Split From Ant Anstead

A yacht does sound like a good place for Christina Anstead to avoid “nonsense” amid her Ant Anstead split. The HGTV star, 37, took to Instagram on October 21 to share a video shot on the water while aboard her newly purchased yacht (which she happened to name “Aftermath” following her separation from her husband of nearly two years). “When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace,” she captioned her clip. “I’m choosing the anomaly.”

The Christina on the Coast host announced her split from Ant Anstead, 41, in September, sharing on Instagram at the time that they “made the difficult decision to separate” together. Following the news of their split, however, Ant appeared to suggest that the decision was Christina’s. “I never gave up on us,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself and his estranged wife. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.” Now, it appears the reality star is working on making that happiness a reality.

“It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it,” Christina added in her recent caption. “When you are officially done ‘playing the game,'” she continued, “We all have the choice… choose the one that makes you feel good.”

The mother of three ended on a happy note: “I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing – To me- this is peace and perfection.” In addition to enjoying her new yacht, the Flip or Flop star has taken extra lengths to make her time on social media “feel good,” too. That includes unfollowing everyone she previously followed on the social media app and disabling or limiting comments on her posts.

Christina and Ant tied the knot in December 2018 in a private ceremony at their Newport Beach home in California. They welcomed son Hudson London in September 2019. The television personalities both have children from prior relationships, too. Christina was previously married to Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10. Ant shares daughter Amelia, 16, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Herbert.