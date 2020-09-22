Christina Anstead’s Net Worth Is Now Higher Than What Both of Her Ex-Husbands Make

You’re not alone in wondering what Christina Anstead’s net worth is now—and if it’s more than what her exes make. The HGTV star made it back in headlines following her split from Ant Anstead, her husband of almost two years, on Friday, September 18. After news broke of their separation, the Flip or Flop host was later spotted out and about with her co-star, Tarek El Moussa, who she was previously married to for nine years before filing for divorce in 2017. Now that she’s single again, fans want to know how Christina’s Anstead’s net worth compare to both of her exes. Keep on reading for what we know about Christina Anstead’s net worth in 2020.

For starters, Christina Anstead’s net worth is in a better place now than when she was married to Tarek. The former couple got married in 2009 and share two children together: daughter Taylor and son Brayden. The pair started their HGTV series, Flip or Flop, while married and continued filming the show even after their divorce was finalized in 2018. Let’s just say that they both earned a hefty salary from the series—details of which you can find below.

Two years after Christina’s split from Tarek, however, the Christina on the Coast star announced her second divorce—this time from British presenter, Ant Anstead. Christina and Ant started dating in November 2017 following her separation from Tarek. In December 2018, the pair wed in Newport Beach, California. Their son, Hudson London Anstead, was born in September 2019—a year before Christina revealed that she and Ant had split.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote on Instagram on Friday, September 18, 2020. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

For now, some fans wonder if navigating the future includes a conversation about splitting finances—which is where Christina Anstead’s net worth comes in. For everything we know about Christina Anstead’s net worth so far, just keep on reading.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

How much does Christina Anstead make on Flip or Flop?

Christina’s show with ex-husband Tarek has earned both of them a pretty penny. Flip or Flop, which entered its ninth season in August 2020, reportedly earns the former couple a five-figure paycheck per episode. According to The Orange County Register, the pair were previously reported as earning $10,000 per episode—but Celebrity Net Worth reports that paycheck was raised to at least $40,000 by season 3 of the series. With a new season already airing, it’s probably fair to assume their paycheck has only grown even larger.

How much does Christina Anstead make on Christina on the Coast?

Christina’s new solo series, Christina on the Coast, launched in 2019—and since then, the HGTV star has been racking in even more profits than before. According to Country Living, Christina now makes an estimated $50,000 per episode.

What is Christina Anstead’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Christina Anstead’s net worth is an estimated $12 million as of 2020.