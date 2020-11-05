Christina Anstead Just Responded to Claims She’s an ‘Absent Mother’ Amid Her Divorce

Clapping back. Christina Anstead responded to claims she’s an “absent mother” amid her divorce from Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop co-host took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 5, to slam trolls who claimed she was an “absent mother” to her kids with ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. “This year has been incredibly isolating. Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled,” she wrote. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like shit. So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling. When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ – smh wake up people.”

The Christina on the Coast star went on to explain that she doesn’t post everything from her life, and when she does post, she chooses not to share photos of her children. “I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent 🤦🏼‍♀️ f that,” she wrote. “This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids – it means the opposite – I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being – when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling – some of us are just better at ‘masking’ it.”

Christina shares three kids with two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she split from in 2016 after seven years of marriage: Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5. She’s also a mom to 13-month-old Hudson Anstead with estranged husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina announced her divorce from Ant in September. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote. The couple married in 2018, less than a year after she finalized her divorce from Tarek.