Christina Aguilera Will Return To NBC’s “The Voice”

X-tina fans take ease! Contrary to popular rumor, Christina Aguilera is not getting canned from the hit show, The Voice.

Producers for the NBC reality singing series have officially confirmed they do NOT plan to kick Aguilera to the curb next season (following rumors of excessive drinking on the set and a lack of involvement with her team). In a recent interview with People, Paul Telegdy, NBC Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, officially stated that, “there is absolutely no truth to the rumor.”

Aguilera, who has been blessed with a PR makeover and a minor comeback thanks to show, will rejoin fellow coaches Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The Voice is set to premiere next February 5th following the Super Bowl. Get ready to vote for your favorite!