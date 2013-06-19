Christina Aguilera Shows Off New Skinny Figure (and Hot Pink Bra) on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Last year, pop star Christina Aguilera was on the receiving end of some pretty negative press surrounding her weight gain—particularly when she stepped out in her trademark form-fitting bandage dresses. In response to the media scrutiny, she was quoted as saying, “I got tired of being a skinny white girl.” Her rep denied that she ever made the comments, but apparently, the cruel headlines got to her—as she clearly looks better than ever.

After appearing onstage looking trim and radiant at the Billboard Awards last month in a sexy Versace top with an Herve Leger skirt, the 32-year-old is out to prove that she’s completely in control of her figure—and she did just that last night. Although she wasn’t a judge on the fourth season of “The Voice” (she returns next season, replacing Shakira), she performed at yesterday’s finale clad in a high-waisted black skirt, a sheer metallic crop top, and a very visible hot pink bra.

We’ve never been big fans of her outfit choices (there’s a time and place for a hot pink bra—and it’s not national TV), but we do have to praise her toned figure. Aguilera looks happy and healthy, and seems to have officially put the past few turbulent years, which included an arrest for disorderly conduct and reports of alcohol abuse, behind her.

What do you think of Christina Aguilera’s new look?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Exclusive: Christina Aguilera On Her Most Career-Defining Looks

Christina Aguilera’s Reported “Fat Girl” Remarks Aren’t Real