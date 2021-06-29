Christina Aguilera Just Slammed Britney Spears’ Dad For the ‘Harmful Mental & Emotional Damage’ He’s Caused

Mouseketeers forever. Christina Aguilera responded to Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing, and slammed her family for the “harmful mental and emotional damage” they caused her childhood friend.

Christina, who starred with Britney on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when they were preteens from 1993 to 1994, took to her Twitter on Monday, June 28, with a thread about how she supports the #FreeBritney movement. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” she captioned a photo of her and Britney as kids. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Christina went on to respond to Britney’s claim that her father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, is forcing her to keep an IUD and isn’t allowing her to marry or have kids with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” Christina tweeted. “While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Christina ended her statement by confirming her “support” for Britney and telling her that she deserves “true love.” “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Christina wrote. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

At a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in June, Britney slammed her father, who has been the conservator over her $80 million estate since 2008, for the abusive “control” he’s had over her for more than a decade. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.”

Britney also claimed that her family, which includes her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her mom Lynne Spears, have “lived off” of her and her conservatorship for more than a decade. “Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship],” she said. “I just don’t like feeling like I work for the people who I pay.”

She also slammed her family for their complicity in her conservatorship, which was created in 2008 after her divorce from her husband, Kevin Federline, and her hospitalization at the time in a psychiatric ward.

“Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship],” she said. “I just don’t like feeling like I work for the people who I pay.”

Justin Timberlake, who starred with Britney and Christina in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and dated Britney from 1998 to 2002, also confirmed his and his wife Jessica Biel’s support for his ex-girlfriend in a tweet after her court hearing.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…” he tweeted. “what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He continued, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for…Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, check out her 2000 memoir, Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart. Co-written by Britney and her mom, Lynne Spears, the book follows Britney’s career from her childhood in Kentwood, Louisiana, to hear early talent shows to the recording and release of the song that would change her life, “…Baby One More Time”, in 1998. The best seller also dives into Britney’s relationship with her mom and their conversations about dating, relationships, dress codes, self-esteem and body image. The book is also filled with dozens of never-before-seen photos from Britney’s childhood, studio sessions and tours. Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart is a must-have for any Britney fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.