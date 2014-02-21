Baby News! Christina Aguilera Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Come on over, baby! Exactly one week after announcing that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two-plus years Matthew Rutler (on Valentine’s Day, no less), Christina Aguilera has revealed to Us Weekly that she’s pregnant! No word yet on a due date, but we’re predicting a summer birthday for the newest little Aguilera (and a wedding even sooner!).

This will be the second child for the 33-year-old power vocalist and judge on “The Voice,” who gave birth to her first son, Max, in January 2008. Max, now six years old, is the only child from her previous marriage to record executive Jordan Bratman; the two finalized their divorce in 2011.

The star tells Us Weekly that she’ll be taking Season 6 of the hit show “The Voice” off, and pop star Shakira will fill in for Aguilera in the judging chair.

Congratulations to the expectant parents, and Max who will be a big brother!