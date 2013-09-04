Va-va-voom! The past few years have been somewhat rough for former Mickey Mouse Club pop star Christina Aguilera. The 32-year-old starlet started racking up bad press after a 2011 disorderly conduct arrest, and was the brunt of mean-spirited comments as she dealt with weight fluctuations. But “The Voice” host has most definitely gotten her groove back.

Aguilera appears on the cover of the October issue of Maxim, and looks better than ever. A little confidence goes a long way, and she definitely got the memo, posing seductively in sexy looks like a red satin slip and sky-high Louboutin pumps.

She also opens up to the mag about what she thinks is sexy. “I’m such a down-to-earth girl, I’m comfortable in just a jersey and boy’s underwear. Trying too hard to be sexy is the worst thing you can do. Sexiness should be effortless.”