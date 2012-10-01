Christina Aguilera’s Reported “Fat Girl” Remarks Aren’t Real

Earlier today, the Internet was ablaze after singer Christina Aguilera reportedly made some aggressive (and odd) comments about her weight, in what many outlets attributed to this month’s Billboard cover story. Ultimately though, it seems the comments are completely bogus.

Highlighting the supposed backlash the pop star faced after her post-Stripped weight gain, the comments detailed how she stood up to her record label: “I told them during this Lotus recording, ‘You are working with a fat girl. Know it now and get over it. They need a reminder sometimes that I don’t belong to them. It’s my body. My body can’t put anyone in jeopardy of not making money anymore — my body is just not on the table that way anymore.” Also included in the comments: Details about Xtina getting sick of being a “skinny white girl” and references to her Latin heritage.

Turns out, the singer’s rep confirmed to EW that the comments were fake. From there, EW dug around a bit and determined that a Tumblr post (reblogged thousands of times over) is the likely culprit.

Frankly, we think this is one of the strangest bits of celebrity news that’s occurred lately — Who makes a Tumblr of fake celebrity quotes?! (And, even if it was true, the recent Lady Gaga‘s weight gain fiasco had us tapped out on celeb weight-gain news).

While Christina managed to stay out of the bad-press game until a couple years ago, a public intoxication arrest and some other questionable behavior has forced her into the spotlight, and made many wonder if a Britney Spears-style meltdown is on the horizon.

What do you think? Was this simply a misunderstanding, or is there more to the story?