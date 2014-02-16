Christina Aguilera is Engaged! See Her Enormous Ring

Congratulations to Christina Aguilera! The pop star and “Voice” coach got engaged to boyfriend Matt Rutler on Friday (yes, on Valentine’s Day) and posted the news via Twitter.

“He asked and I said…” read the photo’s caption, which didn’t show Christina or Matt, but rather the enormous ring he got her.

He asked and I said…… pic.twitter.com/XWZVZOjDX1 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 15, 2014

Christina, 33, was previously married to record exec Jordan Bratman, and they have one 6-year-old son, Max.

In 2012, Aguilera started dating Rutler, and certain tabloids pointed out that he may have been a negative influence on the singer, as the year was filled with cringe-causing moments.

She and Rutler were was constantly snapped stumbling out of clubs and restaurants super-drunk, even after she got arrested for public intoxication in March. From there, she fell at he Grammys, her album sales were abysmal, and let’s not forget National Anthem-gate. The press also hounded the singer because of how she looked, and consistently covered the fact the petite pop star had gained a lot of weight, which—we’re not judging, just pointing out—she did.

MORE: Is ‘The Voice’ Better This Season Because Christina’s More Confident?

However, she seemed to get back on track in 2013, after returning to “The Voice” following a season-long hiatus. When Season 5 premiered in September, Christina looked—in a word—amazing, and seemed to have developed an inner confidence that totally translated on-screen and in photos, so we’re willing to bet she was just going through some personal stuff.

No details about when they two are planning to tie the knot, but Christina is taking another hiatus from “The Voice” this season, so we’re sure she’ll have plenty of time to figure it all out.