Christie’s Sets Record Selling $39.3 Million Pink Diamond

This week Christie’s auction house set a record when it sold a 34.65 carat pink diamond nicknamed the “Princie” for $39.3 million, the second highest price ever paid for a jewel at auction.

The cushion cut gem ranks just behind a slightly smaller $46 million pink diamond that London jeweler Laurence Graff bought from Sotheby’s almost three years ago.

The “Princie” was first discovered 300 years ago in India’s Golconda mines, and once belonged to Nizam Hyderabad, and Indian prince. It was bought by Van Cleef & Arpels in 1960. The gem’s nickname “Princie” comes from Pierre Arpels, who decided on the nickname when Sita Devi, the maharani of Baroda and his 14-year-old son, stopped by the Paris branch of Van Cleef & Arpels to take a closer look at the pink diamond when it was on display.

Price’s for colored diamonds have been particularly strong. Christie’s recently sold a 9-carat purplish-pink diamond for $15.8 million and a pink Harry Winston diamond for $17.4 million.

