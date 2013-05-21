59-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Returns To Swimsuit Modeling After A 30-Year Break

It’s been a hard few years for Christie Brinkley. After an incredibly bitter divorce from her fourth husband Peter Cook was splashed all over the gossip pages, she was hit with a $500,000 tax lien in December 2011. But the former supermodel seems to have recovered swimmingly (so to speak), as the 59-year-old is back to her old tricks and posing in a swimsuit—for the first time in more than 30 years!

Brinkley stripped down to a two-piece black swimsuit and lounged on the luxurious pool deck of her $30 million house for the latest issue of Hamptons-based glossy Social Life magazine. Although Brinkley has clearly had some nips and tucks along the way to keep up her youthful appearance, whatever doctor she went to did a stellar job—and she looks just as radiant as she did in the late 1970s when she was a Sports Illustrated cover girl.

There’s no word on what projects she’s currently working on or if more bathing suit spreads are in the works, but she did admit to an obsession with Instagram. “I find when I walk with a camera in my hand, I am extra alert and attuned to all the extraordinary beauty that abounds, from the smallest detail of a powdery pistil in a flower to the texture of the sky,” she told the mag.

What do you think of Brinkley’s latest cover?

