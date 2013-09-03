What Inspired Christian Siriano’s Spring 2014 Show: The Designer Tells All

There’s not much to say about Christian Siriano that you probably don’t already know. The gregarious designer got his start after winning season four of “Project Runway,” prompting the show’s mentor, Tim Gunn, to label him a prodigy, and causing guest judge Victoria Beckham to proclaim her willingness to wear any of his designs. Impressive indeed, but even more so is the fact that, since then, Siriano has managed to do what several other “Runway” winners couldn’t: Stay relevant.

Not only have his runway shows have become an integral part of New York Fashion Week (only days away!), but he’s written a style book, successfully dressed numerous celebrities for high-profile red carpets, and opened his own boutique in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood.

Because we love nothing more than seeing what inspires creative people, we asked Siriano to give us a peek at a sketch from his Spring 2014 show—which will be held on Saturday, September 7—and offer up a quote about what inspired his spring collection.

“My Spring 2014 collection is primarily inspired by a recent trip to Mexico’s Isla Mujeres: the ‘Island of Women.’ I took influence from the shapes and imagery of grass-lined huts, picturesque color-blocked residential streets, stonework, and the locally abundant dahlia. There are day separates in vibrant floral prints paired with raffia textiles, and soft elegant organzas for evening in sand tones. The collection (like the island) is dramatic, powerful, bright, romantic, and light.”