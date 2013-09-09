A Site to See: Shop Christian Siriano’s Spring 2014 Collection on ShopGrl Now

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: a special New York Fashion Week edition, spotlighting a collaboration between designer Christian Siriano and e-commerce site ShopGrl.



Why You Should Bookmark It: The site is still relatively new to the scene, having just been launched in May 2013 by the stylish sister trio of stylist Danielle Nachmani (who’s who’s styled the likes of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as well as the runway shows of Mara Hoffman, Christian Siriano, and It-girl Atlanta de Cadenet for our own shoot last spring!) blogger Arielle, and youngest sis Michaela.

The sisters got the idea for the site after what seemed to be a riotous consumer demand for their direct shopping advice and input, and started ShopGrl—a curated destination that would allow shoppers to capture the ladies’ unique sense of style in their own closets. And now: the sisters have teamed up with Siriano to host a special capsule collection of pieces from his Spring 2014 collection, which literally just walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

How It Works: The capsule collection hosted on ShopGrl comprises 10 pieces from Siriano’s Spring 2014 collection, including two that actually walked down the runway this past Saturday. Ranging from $85 for a knit tee to $200 for a cocktail dress, the line is relatively affordable, all things considered. (We doubt there’s many other pieces fresh off the runway that fall anywhere near that price range!)

“Christian has gotten to know us and spend time with us, and to have a designer of his caliber create a capsule based off learning who we are and what he sees us living in is the perfect collaboration in my eyes,” Arielle told StyleCaster.

“The capsule [includes] boyfriend tees with a girly twist, leather skirts, sheer blouses, classic dresses—and they all target each one of us as sisters and every item can easily be incorporated into our wardrobes. The idea is to offer designer labels at an affordable and accessible price.”

Shop It Now: ShopGrl.com