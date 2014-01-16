You Can Now Buy Christian Siriano Clothes at Sam’s Club

In the world of high-end designer brands teaming up with mass-retailers, we’ve seen a lot of things: Isabel Marant partnering up with H&M, Peter Pilotto designing for Target, and beyond. Even retailers like Walmart, Kohl’s, and K-Mart have gotten in on the trend. But here’s one we never thought would see the light of day: Christian Siriano for…. Sam’s Club?

The New York designer has produced a limited-edition collection of tops, pants, and jackets for the members-only bulk retailer, with prices ranging from $13 to $20. There are four pieces in total, and they’ve all already sold out online—meaning you have to be a member and go into a Sam’s Club in order to shop them.

Siriano’s no stranger to teaming up with super-mass retailers—he’s created several footwear collections for Payless that were extremely successful (and, we imagine, quite lucrative.)

Check out some of the cute pieces below, and head to SamsClub.com to learn more details.