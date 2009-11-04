Christian Siriano Payless Shoes Hit the Internet

Christian Siriano‘s second Payless collection has hit the internet. Siriano’s shoes have it all: they’re stylish, fierce, and cheap (nothing costs more than $50)!

The designer has been on our radar ever since he became the youngest Project Runway winner, and he’s been super busy since then. Aside from designing affordable footwear, some of his other projects include a beauty line at Victoria’s Secret and a maternity line called Fierce Mamas for Moody Mamas.

We are excited to watch his new, untitled reality TV show, which will follow him during the creation of his spring and fall 2010 lines.

His collection features plenty of black, gold, turquoise, and zippers. Are you buying it?

Preview the shoes below: