See Every Look from Christian Siriano’s Stunning Fall 2014 Collection

Meghan Blalock
by
Christian Siriano, arguably the most successful designer ever to emerge from the “Project Runway” series, recently showed his 13th official collection as part of New York Fashion Week, putting his signature sense of drama to 1950s silhouettes.

Siriano took his inspiration from prominent French photographer Fernand Fonssagrives  and, in particular, the photographer’s model wife, Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn. “His photographs were high in contrast, graphically powerful, and celebrated the female figure. This is what my show is all about,” Siriano writes in the show notes.

The result is a seriously ladylike collection, packed with full skirts, nipped-in waists, and even a long-sleeved black and white dress that seemed like a nod to “My Fair Lady.”

Another star of the show: the designer’s shoes, which always inspire the collection he produces for Payless at absurdly affordable prices this fall. Expect pointy pumps in classic silhouettes and bold, statement-making colors.

Click through the gallery above to see every look from the Fall 2014 collection!

A look from Christian Siriano's Fall 2014 collection.

