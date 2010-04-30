Christian Siriano To Dress Melania Trump For The Met Costume Institute Gala

Photo: Roger Wong/INFevents.com

The famous ladies love Christian Siriano. Unlike so many reality TV stars, the designer has found quite the coterie of celebs who love his fancy frocks. Along with Heidi Klum and Rihanna, now add Melania Trump to the list. Wife to The Donald is wearing the young designer to the high-profile Met Costume Institute Gala and appropriated a Siriano saying in the process. “I wanted to have a fierce dress to wear,” Trump cheekily said to WWD. “He thinks out of the box, and nowadays, its great when designers do that, especially for an occasion like this. The [Costume Institute] gala is the Oscars of fashion,” Melania added.

Despite his success, the 24-year old designer Maryland native was still wowed by a visit to the Trump residence. “Its quite surreal to be invited over to the house,” Siriano told the fashion news site. A manse in Manhattan may not be that far away though; Siriano is working on expanding his line and expect more footwear from the designer to come.

Update 05/04/10:

So just how did Melania fare for the big night at the Met? Our verdict: The rich ultramarine color was a winner with Trump’s olive skin tone, but we could have done with a sleeker silhouette. The overly full skirt is just a tad too remniscent of drapery. What do you think?



Donald and Melania Trump at the 2010 Met Costume Institute Gala. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

