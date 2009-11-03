Christian Siriano: Fashion Designer Talks About His New Reality Show

Things are getting serious for Project Runway alum, Christian Siriano – literally. Not only will his next collection be darker (think gothic with a feminine vibe) but the designer plans to come out with a new reality show for Bravo that will show the world his serious side. You mean the side that flamboyantly overuses the word “fierce” and dresses up like Disney characters for Halloween? (See photo above for the most amazing rendition of Ariel a la The Little Mermaid there ever was.)

“There are a lot of moments that are just silent and like working and like really how serious the business is, because it’s really hard, it really is,” says the designer. We completely understand that the fashion industry is hard work, but you acting serious? We’ll believe it when we see it.

The new show follows in the footsteps of recently popular films The September Issue and Valentino [The Last Emporor] by following Siriano through the making of his Spring 2010 and Fall 2010 collections from beginning to end; and we’re hoping, with a finale on the runway where he belongs.