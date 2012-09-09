Christian Siriano on His Ballerina-Inspired Spring 2013 Collection

Before Christian Siriano’s Spring 2013 collection danced down the runway, we caught up with the designer backstage, where we were met with a sea of beautiful pastels and spied some gorgeous tulle that would later close the show. Amidst the pre-show frenzy, the designer took time to share with us his inspiration for the season and dish on the one thing we should all have in our closets this fall.

StyleCaster: What inspired the Spring collection?

Christian Siriano: The whole idea really came from the American Ballet Theatre’s dance called “The Dream,” so it’s an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Very romantic, very whimsical … We went with that whole idea of “this is a beautiful ballet dancer and her whole life.” What she would wear during the day, what she would wear through her journey … It’s girly, it’s feminine, it’s very colorful. The prints are based off of Degas’ paintings of ballerinas. The hair is almost like a ballerina bun that they did themselves before dress rehearsal.

What does this ballerina’s wardrobe consist of?

A lot of great separates, great dresses, beautiful cocktail pieces and then some evening gowns. But some of my favorite pieces are the simple separates which I’m really excited about.

So now that the season’s upon us, what’s one must-have piece that should be in our closets this fall?

A really great leather, cool moto jacket … in fuchsia, in ice. I like that because I think you can wear it over a lot. You can wear it over a jean, you can wear it over a cool dress, you can really get a good range out of it.”

