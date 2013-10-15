Links to Click: A Secret Christian Louboutin Sale, How to Get Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, More

The Internet was a treasure trove of hidden treasures today. See our favorites from around the web!

1. If you’ve ever wanted to buy a pair of Louboutins, now might be your chance: The Outnet is hosting a private sale of the red-bottomed shoes at up to 60% off retail price. [The Outnet]

2. Ah, the magic of makeup: see how one woman gets a Marilyn Monroe makeover that changes her entire face. [Thought Catalog]

3. Ever wondered how Justin Timberlake likes to decorate his house? See home décor tips from him and other stars! [The Vivant]

4. Tim Gunn is one of the most beloved and well-known faces in fashion. The Times did an awesome mini-bio on the cordial star. [NYT]

5. Fake eyelashes are no longer reserved for Halloween night. Here’s how to rock the sexy extensions in the daylight, too. [Beauty High]

6. Remember that (amazing) insane asylum-chic show Thom Browne put on for Spring 2014? Here’s how it translates to real life. [The Cut]

7. Thinking about undergoing a Fall hair makeover? These are the trendiest cuts of the season, and the most versatile. [Daily Makeover]

8. Michael Kors has teamed up with teen star Victoria Justice for his latest efforts to combat hunger. [Teen Vogue]

9. A video leaked of Justin Bieber dancing on top of the Great Wall of China, and it’s just as ridiculous as you expect. [YouTube]

10. Kelly Clarkson has her own Christmas ornament for the first time, and you can buy it now. [Kelly]