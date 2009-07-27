Object Of Desire

Christian Louboutin paola 100 ankle boots, $1,155, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

These amazing booties will make even the simplest outfit unbelievably chic and stylish.

Reason #2

Ankle boots are a great staple for your wardrobe because of their versatility, and Christian Louboutin’s black lace version exemplifies just that. Wear them to work for an important meeting, on a romantic date, or out on the town.

Reason #3

The lace detailing on these boots is eye-catching without being overdone or over-the-top, just sexy and a little bit see-through.