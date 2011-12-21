Christian Louboutin Gives Stylish Men An Early Holiday Gift

Christian Louboutin — the shoe man known for his red soles worn by every stylish girl and a few of the gents — has now expanded his global domination, and we’re not complaining. The men’s collection began doing so well that Louboutin opened a store on September 11th in Paris. Our beloved Louboutin is now further expanding his global red soled domination and will expand in New York come this Spring.

WWD has learned that a 1,035-square-foot men’s speciality store will open in the Meatpacking District — which already plays hosts to a women’s Louboutin store. While the ladies are shopping for new shoes on Horatio Street, the fancy-schmancy men of New York will be able to walk around the corner and pick up a little something for themselves.

We’re kind of hoping that the New York store will resemble the shop in Paris, which is adorned with studded leather floors, vintage airplane seats, and leather walls. Please, please, please come through for us interior design team!

We’ll be sure to let you know what the store looks like as soon as it opens because you can be sure we’ll be the first ones down there.

Photo courtesy of MCMULLAN CO/SIPA.