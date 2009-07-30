Object Of Desire

Christian Louboutin Fred Glitter Flats, $595, at barneys.com

Reason #1

It doesn’t look like the menswear trend is going anywhere too soon, and with Louboutin’s signature red sole, you won’t have to worry about the Topshop clad masses stealing your thunder.

Reason #2

If you’re not a 4-inch heel Manolo type of girl, you won’t be sacrificing anything when parading around the tents in these glittery brogues.

Reason #3

This may not be the oxford shoe of choice for the Cobrasnake photographed, Lit Lounge frequenting, L train riding, Nikon-around-the-neck type set but who wants Grandpa’s old oxfords when you could have these?And not to worry, there’s plenty more where these came from…