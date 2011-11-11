Christian Louboutin: Coming To A Location Near You

Attention international readers: Christian Louboutin may be opening a store near you. In a recent interview with the HollywoodReporter, Loub divulged on his latest plans to infiltrate India, Vietnam and even Turkey! Apparently, he’s also a huge fan of Bollywood (thus the India store openings amongst other reasons). What we wouldn’t give to see this shoe guru give us a rendition of his favorite Bollywood number.

CL celebrated his 20th anniversary and book signing at the Barneys in Beverly Hills where apparently he was also hitting up some major vintage stores in addition to sprucing up his namesake ones. This guy is hands-on (such a nice surprise!) and participates in the decoration of each of his stores to make sure that they’re up to Louboutin standard.

Now, if we could just get our hands on a pair of his shoe du jour, the Pigalle, it would seal the deal on an awesome weekend. Where do you think CL should open his next stores?

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA