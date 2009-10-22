Christian Louboutin Collaborates with Piper Heidsieck

There are certain things about French etiquette that we may never fully understand; for instance, a woman not being allowed to pour her own glass of wine. Still, this is immense progress from an ancient ritual that defined 17th-century French elegance: drinking champagne out of the fine tailored shoe of a woman. We’re assuming the trend died into the 1900s because of the advent of sneakers and say, Tevas.

As homage to the famous old French custom, our favorite shoe designer, Christian Louboutin, has collaborated with noted champagne house Pipier Heidsieck to launch his own champagne called “Le Rituel,” equipped with a shoe-shaped glass–crystal stiletto, red sole included. Sure, you can’t wear the shoe, but let’s be honest, wouldn’t you rather drink out of your Loub? No?

Buy the gift set anyway, available for purchase at Paris boutique Colette come October 26, and if you’re not on this side of the pond, order your set at wine.com.

Get a head start on your holiday shopping. We sort of think this makes for the best gift ever.