Christian Lacroix To Create Couture Collection For Schiaparelli

Christian-Lacroix-un-voyageur-immobile_portrait_w858Fashion fans the world over were saddened when Christian Lacroix shuttered his namesake label in 2009. Well good news for couture customers out there—the designer has been tapped to created a 15-piece couture collection. The collection will debut on July 15 during Paris’s Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Lacroix told the New York Times:  “It is not a return to fashion. I am not going to be at the heart of the house, nor will I give a catwalk show. It is simply the idea of revisiting her collections.”
Still, Lacroix is a couture master, and we can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve for this. As for what else is in store for Schiaparelli’s re-launch, the dormant brand which was purchased by Tod’s magnate Diego Della Valle in 2006, is rumored to be tapping Rochas designer Marco Zanini for ready-to-wear.

