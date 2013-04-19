Christian Lacroix To Create Couture Collection For Schiaparelli

Fashion fans the world over were saddened when Christian Lacroix shuttered his namesake label in 2009. Well good news for couture customers out there—the designer has been tapped to created a 15-piece couture collection. The collection will debut on July 15 during Paris’s Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Lacroix told the New York Times: “It is not a return to fashion. I am not going to be at the heart of the house, nor will I give a catwalk show. It is simply the idea of revisiting her collections.”

Still, Lacroix is a couture master, and we can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve for this. As for what else is in store for Schiaparelli’s re-launch, the dormant brand which was purchased by Tod’s magnate Diego Della Valle in 2006, is rumored to be tapping Rochas designer Marco Zanini for ready-to-wear.