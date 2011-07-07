Christian Lacroix Fall 2009 Couture

Christian Lacroix showed what is said to be his last couture collection to near if not complete perfection. Budget problems have been long plaguing the house, they even had to forgo his signature carnations for the seats that the audience usually tosses in the air at the finale. Lacroix has long been known as one of the purest couturiers and the financial troubles with his house may well be indicative of a changing couture climate as a whole.

The collection was full of pieces that showed off his design instincts for dramatic silhouettes, perfect jackets, asymmetrical draping, vibrant colors, and decorative touches. If this is his last couture collection, he will be sorely missed, but we and his many supporters hope to see more of Lacroix in the future.