Christian Lacroix Enters Deal to Make Stationery, Sunglasses, and More

Expect to see the Christian Lacroix brand in more places than on the red carpet. The former French couture house is finally putting its licensing operation into gear with new deals in sunglasses, stationery, home furnishings, and dcor.

This summer, Lacroix and French company Marotte will launch decorative wood panels for the home. Come September, Lacroix will release womens eyeglass frames and sunglasses with Hong Kong-based Mondottica, as well as premium stationery with New Yorks Libretto Holdings. The high-end stationery line will most likely include fashion illustrations by the designer himself. UK-based Designers Guild will also launch home textiles with Lacroix in early 2011.



Nicolas Topiol, Lacroixs chief executive officer, exclusively told WWD, I think its better to start fresh. Theres a new life, a new chapter starting in this company. The brand is strong, its known, and we feel we can really build on that.

WWD reports that Lacroix also has plans to reenter the lingerie market, childrens wear, and a range of womens and mens accessories through various licensing partners.

Despite financial troubles from last year, things are looking up for Christian Lacroix. Instead of dwelling in designer nostalgia by scouring for vintage dresses and past runway looks, fans will soon be able to have a piece of the Lacroix lifestyle by the way of luxury products.

