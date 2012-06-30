The Christian Lacroix Concept Store is a Design Nerd’s Paradise

The new Christian Lacroix Maison concept store marks the return of the storied house, which has been off the radar for a number of years. Located in the beautiful Place Saint Suplice in Paris, the space was formerly a printing shop (perfect since there are now so many prints in the actual shop).

Exposed brick and plasterboard walls serve as the backdrop for vintage home accessories from the Lacroix archive, Welton scented candles and Libretto stationary that are all on display around the concept store. A selection of ready-to-wear clothing hangs from black metal-framed railings while jewelry and sunglasses fill old-fashioned drawer units.

This minimalist chic decor paves the way for three standout pieces of furniture designed by Lacroix creative director Sacha Walckhoff in collaboration with Brazilian designer Rodrigo Almeida. But unlike many American boutiques, the merchandise isn’t the sole focus.

The store features eclectic interiors designed to create a mix-and-match feel, a vibe strengthened by the organization of the store into different environments meant to entice shoppers. The space incorporates pitch-perfect blends of classic and modern, minimalist and maximalist in order to form a store that feels like a unique gallery space more so than a location intended for profit. Paris always knows what’s what, and the launch of the Christian Lacroix Maison store just adds to the Left Bank’s signature charm.

