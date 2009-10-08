Christian Lacroix: 2009 Will NOT Be the Last We See of Him

Breathe a sigh of relief, Christian Lacroix junkies; it seems as though you have not seen the last of the label whose future has been bleak the past year. United Arab Emirates Sheikh Hassan Ben Ali al-Naimi made a formal offer today to take over the French couture house four months after they filed for bankruptcy.

In Sheikh’s offer, he promised to maintain the fashion house’s activities, save jobs, as well as take on Lacroix’s debt. The offer is set to appear before a tribunal October 20, and will most likely be approved.

This is great news for the fashion world…who else makes couture fit for royalty quite like Lacroix?

