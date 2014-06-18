See the First Photo of Christian Grey from the ’50 Shades’ Movie

Happy Wednesday, ladies! The official Twitter account for “50 Shades of Grey” celebrated this particular Wednesday—June 18, the birthday of fictional romantic lead Christian Grey—by unveiling the fist official photo of Jamie Dornan, in character as Grey, from the upcoming movie. Behold!

To say that there is a lot of buzz around the upcoming movie version of cult book “50 Shades of Grey” would be a serious understatement, and any and all news about the flick has been devoured by fans—from initial cast announcements to a last-minute switch in the casting of Mr. Grey. (The movie is slated to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day next year.)

After months of seeing only the back of Mr. Grey in official movie posters and promotional materials, this is fans’ first glimpse of the dominant leading man in the flesh—likely seated in a black Audi R8 natch—and, of course, wearing a killer leather jacket.

Fans’ reactions to the photo have been predictably over-the-top—Defamer even noted one that read “OMG, THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! #NotKidding“—but what do you think? Sexy enough for you?