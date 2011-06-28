Christian Dior Resort: And the Beat Goes On

It’s become clear that John Galliano is never coming back to Dior. Until a successor is finally named, his design team is still holding down the fancy fort. For Resort 2012, the bows were still there, but much of the drama has been streamlined.

The theme seems to read international, global, pretty lady at the beach. There’s flowing white gowns for the city girl out in the Hamptons, some Latin influences, crochet for something retro, Baja-esque little jackets. It’s not thematic, more about the pieces rather than telling a story, save for the idea that a girl likes something pretty for vaca.