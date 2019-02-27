Front Row at Paris Fashion Week’s Christian Dior Show Was Full of Amazing Celebrity Looks

Scroll To See More Images

One of the most exciting parts of fashion month—aside from checking out all the amazing street style—is watching to see what celebrities go to which fashion shows. With which brands do these stars have relationships? At which shows do they want to be seen? It’s the exciting “politics” of fashion month, and I alway keep my eyes peeled. The front row at the Paris Fashion Week Christian Dior show was chock-full of celebs, of course, and they all came dressed to kill.

Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne and Kat Graham came out to support Dior’s fall/winter ready-to-wear collection while showing off their own personal style. Lawrence, who was named the face of Dior’s new scent, Elle, in 2018, remains a fixture at Dior, and it’s no wonder she showed up at the Paris Fashion Week show. It was also just announced that Cara Delevingne is now the face of the new Dior Addict Stella Shine lipstick campaign, which is why we’re seeing her beautiful face front row at the runway show. Whether these celebrities have a tie to the company, or were just lucky enough to snag an invite, they all know how to dress for sartorial success.

Cara Delevingne wore a pink dress perfect for twirling paired with adorable ballet-inspired heels.

Czech supermodel and actress Eva Herzigova rocked an army green jumpsuit, scarf and a black purse (that I totally just added to my wishlist) as she arrived to the Dior Fall/Winter show.

Kat Graham, who always looks amazing, stunned in an eyelet pink blouse, rust pants and the most gorgeous overcoat I’ve ever seen. Plus, she carried a Dior bag, because obviously.

Japanese sister musical duo Ami and Aya Suzuki have become two of my favorite people to watch during fashion month. (They’re always matching!) This oversized-gingham-coats-paired-with-metallic-boots look is giving me life.

Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the Dior Fall/Winter show in a super chic monochromatic look. Plus, if you zoom in, you might be able to see her new engagement ring.

Karlie Kloss decided to make a statement in a “Sisterhood Is Global” Dior tee as she attended the Dior Paris Fashion Week show.