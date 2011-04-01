Christian Dior Obviously Needed Some PR Help

Hidden in WWD is a little bit about the head of Prada’s PR department, Mathilde Meyer, taking on the role of the newly formed position of head of PR for Christian Dior, which will report to president and chief executive officer Sidney Toledano.

Apparently, she’s kind of bff with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and made Vanity Fairs International Best-Dressed List in 2009. Sounds fancy.

Don’t think that she was brought on just to announce Galliano’s replacement though, because LVMH isn’t quite ready for that. Nothing has been decided, Arnault said via the trade mag, reportedly, explaining, “that Dior would see a number of candidates and then reflect on its options with no specific deadline in mind, and only taking a decision when conviction arrives. In the interim, Diors design studios would soldier on making collections.” They are effective, creative and accustomed to doing so, Arnault said.

He also said something about taking the idea of Jean Paul Gaultier as the new Creative Director into consideration. Don’t get ahead of yourselves though… it seems this saga is of the ongoing sort.