Links To Click: Dior’s New Couture Jewelry, A Guide To Where Hipsters Live, More

1. Christian Dior’s new couture jewelry collection is out, and it’s technicolor and pretty fabulous. [The Vivant]

2. Maison Martin Margiela teamed up with crystal brand Swarovski for a sparkling three-piece collection. [WWD]

3. A video has surfaced of Justin Bieber doing something not-so-savory in a restaurant mop bucket. [YouTube]

4. Yelp put together maps of where the prime hipster populations are in 13 cities across the world. [Yelp]

5. The most annoying thing ever is chipping your manicure the day after you get it! Here are 10 tips to making it last longer. [Beauty High]

6. Britney Spears posted a teaser photo for her new music video, which comes out Thursday. Ooh la la, indeed. [Twitter]

7. There are many, many different kinds of yoga these days. Here’s a guide to the kinds best for your body type and preferences. [Daily Makeover]

8. Jennifer Lopez amped up the glamor big time for the August cover of W magazine. [W]

9. Dustin Hoffman opened up about what it was like playing a woman in “Tootsie” in an inspiring video for the American Film Institute. [Upworthy]

