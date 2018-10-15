Chrissy Teigen’s Wide-Leg Velvet Palazzos Are the Chic Answer to Sweatpants

When the weather grows colder, it’s tempting to throw caution to the wind and wear pajamas, sweatpants or leggings all day, every day. Cozying up in our snuggliest duds is any easy way to make blustery days more tolerable. The only issue? We have jobs. And those jobs have dress codes. And those aforementioned snuggly duds don’t tend to meet the criteria of “office-appropriate.”

So instead of going all-out slovenly, we walk a fine line—one that falls between wearing pajamas and not looking like we’re wearing pajamas. When navigated correctly, this balance offers optimal comfort and sophisticated style. But figuring out how to strike this perfectly harmonious chord can be seriously daunting.

Thankfully, Chrissy Teigen just offered an expert lesson in doing so.

Over the weekend, Teigen stepped out in New York City wearing a white tee, dark teal duster and yellow velvet palazzos. The look sat at the intersection of cute comfort and sleek sophistication—largely thanks to her head-turning pants.

White tees are easy enough. We all have them, and we all know how lounge-worthy they are. But we tend to combine them with jeans (not particularly cozy) or leggings (not particularly office-appropriate). Pairing them with velvet pants, however, is a total power move. Velvet skews luxe no matter what form it comes in, and it’s undeniably comfortable—definitely a win/win, as far as fall fashion goes.

The teal duster only further elevates Teigen’s look, offering some much-needed warmth and a little additional elegance. Considered together, the pieces comprise one of the best wearing-pajamas-without-literally-wearing-pajamas looks we’ve ever seen.

So the next time you find yourself in need of some office-appropriate comfort, look no further than Chrissy Teigen. The woman knows how to assemble a fall look that’s equal parts cozy and chic—and we’re (obviously) taking notes.