This Chrissy Teigen Wardrobe Malfunction Is Legit NSFW

All was going really well for Chrissy Teigen at the American Music Awards. She showed up in a black dress with two insanely high slits, and looked gorgeous on the red carpet with husband John Legend on her arm. The new mom stunned in the Yousef Akbar dress, and posed for pics from all angles. Thing is, we don’t think she quite understood what would happen if she posed in that dress from all angles. The dress combined with a breeze made for a really difficult—and, in the end, NSFW—photo shoot. Behold:

Whoops. The same thing happened from the back, no matter how hard she tried to cover her bum with a tiny clutch.

Legend’s face in this pic is pretty priceless, but not nearly as priceless as Chrissy’s. The struggle is real.

Honestly, this photo pretty much sums it all up:

Yeah. She did get a few good shots, though, showing off the detail of the dress in all its glory.

Teigen posted a triptych of the dress on Instagram, thanking her glam squad and also giving a shout-out to her hair removal place, SEV Laser Aesthetics. “Dress is #yousefakbar and shoes are @dsquared2 and laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics,” she wrote. “Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha.” Perhaps she should have taken a page from Kendall Jenner’s playbook and liberally used some double-sided tape in combination with her slit dress. Lesson, we imagine, learned.