Chrissy Teigen Explained Her Wardobe Malfunction & No, It’s Not Her Nipple

Try again, trolls. Chrissy Teigen’s wardrobe malfunction photo isn’t what it seems. The model, 34, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to post a picture of her in a fancy AF living room. The snap showed her in a black robe with a towel wrapped around her head as she posed with her leg up on an ornate couch.

Predicting that trolls were going to accuse her of a wardrobe malfunction, Teigen also explained in her caption that her nipple was not showing in the photo and that she was fully clothed. “it’s not a nip. my nipples are unfortunately much lower,” she wrote. This isn’t the first time fans have accused the Lip Sync Battle cohost of having a wardrobe malfunction. At the 2017 American Music Awards, Teigen walked the carpet with her husband, John Legend, in a high-slit dress. Photos from the event show Teigen holding the dress together, so it doesn’t reveal too much of her body.

The Cravings author also laughed off a wardrobe malfunction at the 2017 Super Bowl, when fans caught a glimpse of her nipple as she sat in a private box with her husband. “boom goes the dynamite,” Teigen tweeted at the time, when a fan sent her a seven-second video of the Super Bowl camera zooming into her nipple.

Teigen laughed off another nip slip at her husband’s concert in New York City in 2017. The wardrobe malfunction happened when Legend invited his wife on stage to serenade her with his 2006 song, “Slow Dance.” As they were grinding, Teigen’s boob popped out. She immediately grabbed it and told the crowd, “Sorry,” before she and her husband started cracking up.

Wardrobe malfunctions seem stressful, but we’re glad Teigen has a sense of humor about them. After all, it’s no big deal. We all have nipples.