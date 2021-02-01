Chrissy Teigen Just Had a Major Wardrobe Malfunction—But She Covered It Up in a Genius Way

You might not have noticed Chrissy Teigen’s wardrobe malfunction on her latest date with John Legend unless she showed it off—which, of course, she did. We can always count on her honesty!

The cookbook author, 35, shared some photos of her date-night outfit to her Instagram on Monday, February 1, after dining out with husband John Legend, 42, in Beverly Hills on Sunday. In the photos, Teigen could be seen wearing a flashy green mini dress, strappy heels, and a chic oversized black blazer—but there was more going on there than what meets the eye. As it turns out, Teigen’s blazer wasn’t just there for fashion’s sake: Hidden beneath it was a pretty major wardrobe malfunction!

The newly-sober mom revealed what was really going on under her blazer when she took a quick video of herself from the restroom mirror and shared it to her Instagram Stories. There was a huge tear on the side of her dress (RIP to this pretty, sparkly ensemble). In the clip, Teigen held her finger up to her lips, asking fans not to spill the beans on her broken zipper.

Her secret was safe with us, because just moments later, the former model and her Grammy-winning husband were photographed by paparazzi in their stylish date-night ‘fits. Nobody could tell that Teigen was sporting a ripped dress. Meanwhile, Legend was photographed wearing a camel coat and Gucci loafers—talk about dapper!

The pair’s fun night out comes just weeks after Teigen revealed that she’s sober. In December 2020, the Chrissy’s Court host shared the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol by Holly Whitaker on her social media as her inspiration to quit drinking. “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote on December 31 over top a photo of the book. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

