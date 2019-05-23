Chrissy Teigen Is Taking Us to Court With Her Hilarious New TV Show

If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, you probably know the former model is no stranger to passing judgment. In her new TV Show Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen will get to pass judgment professionally — and her verdicts are binding. The show air on the short-form video platform Quibi, In every episode, a different (real!) small claims case will be presented for Teigen to judge, with her mother Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen acting as bailiff.

Teigen’s company Suit & Thai Productions will produce Chrissy’s Court along with 3 Arts Entertainment. Teigen will act as executive producer as well as starring in the show, and seems excited at the prospect of taking on the courtroom genre. “When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated,” Teigen comments. “I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

The show is slated to run ten 10-minute episodes, with each episode focusing on a different case for Judge Teigen to rule on. The format is part of new platform Quibi’s plan to revolutionize short-form content, producing television expressly intended for viewing on mobile phones. All parties involved in the small-claims cases brought before Teigen will have agreed to abide by her verdict, and bailiff Vilailuck will maintain order in the court.

This isn’t the only show she has in the works: jumping off her wildly successful cookbooks, Teigen is working with chef David Chang and Vox Media to produce a series of food shows for Hulu. She’s also an acting judge on this summer’s season of Bring The Funny, an NBC comedy.

Quibi isn’t scheduled to launch until 2020, so we shouldn’t expect Chrissy’s Court to come out any time soon. When it does, it’s not hard to picture Teigen as a swift and decisive judge — and a charming, goofy one at that.

Originally posted on SheKnows.