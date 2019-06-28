Chrissy Teigen Just Got Hilariously Trolled By The Most Unlikely Person

Chrissy Teigen is a woman devoted to her family. Her Instagram includes her adorable kids, Luna and Miles, her husband, John Legend (ever heard of him?), and her mom, Vilailuck. Chrissy Teigen’s recent outfit was trolled by her mom and we can’t stop laughing. Clearly, the Lip Sync Battle host’s entire family is amazing to hang out with. They’re adorable, hilarious and super close. Well, this week we were all reminded of just how much fun these family members like to have when Vilailuck wore one of Teigen’s dresses and posted it on Instagram, managing to troll her daughter in the best way possible — and also really pulling off an otherwise wild dress.

On Thursday, Vilailuck posted a photo of herself in (we’re guessing) Teigen’s closet. It must have been a fun time in there because Vilailuck actually put on one of her daughter’s more recent dresses. The outfit in question: a green 16ARLINGTON dress with feathery sleeves in a gorgeous jade/seafoam color that looked killer on Teigen when she wore it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Vilailuck was apparently feeling herself, too, because she posted a side-by-side photo of her and Teigen wearing the dress and asked her followers, “Who wore it better?” She even had the gumption to tag Teigen! We stan a legend.

Teigen must have seen the photo, she hopped in the comments, writing, “Oh my god you dork.”

Unlike Teigen, Vilailuck’s followers showed nothing but love for her decision, commenting with sentiments like, “Pepper and Chrissy you two are the cutest mother and daughter duo. You both shine!” and “This should become a weekly thing.”

Honestly? We couldn’t agree more because this is the cutest mother-daughter duo ever and this really should become a weekly thing.

Originally posted on SheKnows.