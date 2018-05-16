Chrissy Teigen Posts Throwback to Her Crazy-Thin Eyebrows Phase in High School

If you grew up in the ’90s or early ’00s, chances are you had thin eyebrows. From Lucy Hale to Kim Kardashian, celebrities everywhere are taking to social media to lament about the time that they tweezed their eyebrows razor-thin and thought that they looked rad. The latest star to look back on their thin eyebrows phase? Chrissy Teigen.

On Monday, the 32-year-old model and social media queen took to her Twitter to look back on the time that she had barely visible eyebrows. She began by giving a brief overview of her days as a high-school cheerleader, which involved being divided into two squads—red and white. “Red got basketball and football and white got girl’s volleyball and wrestling,” Teigen tweeted. “It was unspoken that one was quite obviously JV lol. I was on white of course.”

Of course, Teigen didn’t mind much that she was on the junior-varsity team. As she explained, her cheers often involved her sitting down, which gave her plenty of time to do other things, like, say, tweezing her eyebrows. To illustrate what she looked like when she was a high-school cheerleader, Teigen shares two throwbacks from her pom-pom-shaking days. The first showed a group shot of Teigen with her cheerleading squad, where fans could catch a glimpse of her razor-thin eyebrows. The second picture featured Teigen’s thin brows in all their glory by showing a profile view of Teigen, where fans could see a clear view of her super-slim arches.

Along with throwing it back to her thin brows, Teigen also revealed the secret to her near-black hair from high school: boxed hair dye. Though celebrity hairstylists, such as Jen Atkin, are in Teigen’s glam squad today, back then, the model used boxed dye from her local drugstore to darken her naturally light-brown hair to a chocolate-cherry shade.

Boxed hair dye? Thin eyebrows? A love for sitting down? Teigen, once again, proves that celebrities are just like us.