Chrissy Teigen Just Responded to Fans Thinking She Shaded Taylor Swift in This Tweet

Don’t mess with Swifties. Chrissy Teigen responded to Taylor Swift shade claims, and she has no “bad blood” with the “Lover” singer. Fans thought Teigen shaded Swift on Thursday, April 9, when the model tweeted: “is cutting your nose off to spite your face a sagittarius thing or just a dumb idiot thing I can’t stop wanting to do”

Swifties believed the tweet was a reference to Swift’s song “The Archer” from her 2019 album, Lover. In the song, Swift sings: “And I cut off my nose just to spite my face/Then I hate my reflection for years and years.” Further, Swift, who was born on December 13, 1989, is a Sagittarius. The sign’s symbol is also an archer.

Teigen, however, was quick to shut down claims she shaded the 10-time Grammy winner. In a second tweet, the Cravings author explained how the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer didn’t create the expression about cutting off one’s nose to spite their face. “Not okay with the amount of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift. I am not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but did not exist in the 12th century,” she tweeted.

Teigen, who’s close friends with Swift’s archnemesis Kim Kardashian, defended the “You Need to Calm Down” singer in December 2019 when a man talked about Swift’s fertility. “I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 – she still looks so young! It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone – 97% by the time she turns 40 – so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom. :),” the weird AF Twitter user wrote.

In response, Teigen tweeted: “uhhhh you’re a fuckin weird ass.” Enough said.

Long story short, Chrissy Teigen and Taylor Swift are cool. Now back to regular programming.